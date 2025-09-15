Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wendy Cegielski, representative of the Little Shell Tribe of the Chippewa, inspects gravel on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., September 15, 2025. During her visit to the installation, she discussed how Space Base Delta 2 manages Buckley SFB land to support the mission and conserve areas of significance to the Tribes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)