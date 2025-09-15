Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew Hulbert, cultural and natural resource manager from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Tyrell Iron Eyes, representative from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, inspect land on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., September 15, 2025. During a tribe installation visit, the group discussed how Space Base Delta 2 manages Buckley SFB land to support the mission and conserve areas of significance to the Tribes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)