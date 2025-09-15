Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron holds a piece of a hoof at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., September 15, 2025. Representatives from different Native American Tribes in the area visited the installation to inspect the land and discuss how Space Base Delta 2 manages Buckley SFB land to support the mission and conserve areas of significance to the Tribes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)