    Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB [Image 2 of 8]

    Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    A member of the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron holds a piece of a hoof at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., September 15, 2025. Representatives from different Native American Tribes in the area visited the installation to inspect the land and discuss how Space Base Delta 2 manages Buckley SFB land to support the mission and conserve areas of significance to the Tribes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9322439
    VIRIN: 250915-X-YW354-1217
    Resolution: 5585x3716
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
