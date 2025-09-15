Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crystal C’Bearing and Alvonia McElroy, representatives from the Northern Arapaho Tribe, inspect land on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., September 15, 2025. During their visit to the installation, they discussed how Space Base Delta 2 manages Buckley SFB land to support the mission and conserve areas of significance to the Tribes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)