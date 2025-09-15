Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival [Image 7 of 7]

    Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen recover a drag chute from a B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The arrival of two B-52s highlighted the 501st Combat Support Wing’s ability to support Cobra Warrior 25.2 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 06:13
    B-52
    Bombers
    Aircraft landing
    BUFF
    RAF Fairford
    Cobra Warror 25.2

