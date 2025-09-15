Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assist in removing luggage from a B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The arrival of two B-52s highlighted the 501st Combat Support Wing’s ability to support Cobra Warrior 25.2 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)