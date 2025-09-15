Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival

U.S. Air Force Airmen assist in removing luggage from a B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The arrival of two B-52s highlighted the 501st Combat Support Wing’s ability to support Cobra Warrior 25.2 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9320393
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-QN763-1103
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
