Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress lands at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. Two aircraft from the 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., arrived to participate in Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)