Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress is staged on a ramp after landing at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The bomber was one of two aircraft deployed from the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., for Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)