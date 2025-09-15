Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress is staged on the ramp at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The bomber, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., will participate in Cobra Warrior 25.2 alongside NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)