Cobra Warrior 25.2 B-52 Arrival

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress deploys its drag chute after landing at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The aircraft arrived from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in support of Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
