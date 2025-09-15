COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Operations Specialist Giovanni Hart-Chavez, assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), is pinned by his family during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
