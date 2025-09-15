Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, reserve deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), salutes sideboys during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:33
    Photo ID: 9320106
    VIRIN: 250916-N-UL352-1015
    Resolution: 6759x4828
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    COMPACFLT
    ceremony
    Hawaii
    CPO
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download