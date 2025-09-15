COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Operations Specialist Anique Kenniebrew receives her combination cover from her sponsor Lyndonna Strain, both assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)