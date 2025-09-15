COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, reserve deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), speaks about the importance of the Chiefs Mess during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)