COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Rick West, the 12th MCPON, speaks on the significance of the transition new chiefs have undergone during the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)