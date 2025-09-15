COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Paul, assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), delivers the invocation during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)