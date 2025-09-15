Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 36th Fighter Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force’s 152nd Fighter Squadron pose for a group photo in front of ROKAF F-35A during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept. 11, 2025. Being ready to Fight Tonight is ensuring that ROK and U.S. forces can train and trust each other ensuring mission success when called into action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)