Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5

F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the Republic of Korea Air Force 152nd Fighter Squadron fly in formation over the Korean Peninsula during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept. 11, 2025. This iteration is unique as it marks an opportunity for the 36th FS to train and conduct combined flying missions alongside ROKAF F-35As. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)