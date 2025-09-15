Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5 [Image 7 of 11]

    Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5

    CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the Republic of Korea Air Force 152nd Fighter Squadron fly in formation over the Korean Peninsula during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept. 11, 2025. This iteration is unique as it marks an opportunity for the 36th FS to train and conduct combined flying missions alongside ROKAF F-35As. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 23:38
    Photo ID: 9319965
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LA223-6123
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], KR
    ROKAF
    51FW
    F-35A Lightning II
    36FS
    Buddy Squadron
    F-16

