F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the Republic of Korea Air Force 152nd Fighter Squadron and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron fly over the Korean Peninsula during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept. 11, 2025. Exercises like Buddy Squadron not only show camaraderie between forces, but also the commitment of both nations to maintaining peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9319964
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-LA223-4215
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.