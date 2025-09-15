Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5 [Image 6 of 11]

    Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5

    CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the Republic of Korea Air Force 152nd Fighter Squadron and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron fly over the Korean Peninsula during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept. 11, 2025. Exercises like Buddy Squadron not only show camaraderie between forces, but also the commitment of both nations to maintaining peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 23:38
    Photo ID: 9319964
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LA223-4215
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    51FW
    F-35A Lightning II
    36FS
    Buddy Squadron
    F-16

