Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 9, 2025. Each iteration is hosted in turn by both forces, and this time the ROK Air Force welcomed the 36th FS to Cheongju Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9319963
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-LA223-3878
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
