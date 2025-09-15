Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the Republic of Korea Air Force 152nd Fighter Squadron and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron fly in formation over the Korean Peninsula during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept. 11, 2025. Exercises like Buddy Squadron not only show camaraderie between forces, but also the commitment of both nations to maintaining peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)