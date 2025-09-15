Osan’s Fiends and ROKAF’s 152nd Fighter Squadron take flight during Buddy Squadron 25-5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the Republic of Korea Air Force 152nd Fighter Squadron and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron fly in formation over the Korean Peninsula during Buddy Squadron 25-5 at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept. 11, 2025. The bilateral exercise strengthens integration between the U.S. Air Force and ROKAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)