11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron prepares a cupcake ahead of an Air Force birthday celebration at the dining facility at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. The cupcakes were given to every member of the 11th Air Task Force and 11 CABS who had or will have birthdays while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)