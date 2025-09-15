11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 11th Air Task Force command chief, serves food to Airmen after helping cut a birthday cake during an Air Force birthday celebration at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. The tradition of having the newest and longest-serving members cut the first slice of cake together symbolizes the connection between the Air Force’s past and future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)