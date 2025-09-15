U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 11th Air Task Force command chief, serves food to Airmen after helping cut a birthday cake during an Air Force birthday celebration at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. The tradition of having the newest and longest-serving members cut the first slice of cake together symbolizes the connection between the Air Force’s past and future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9319945
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-NC038-1656
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|514.93 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.