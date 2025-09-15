11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

In celebration of the U.S. Air Force birthday, Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron prepared a cake at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. While the Air Force’s official birthday is Sept. 18, 11 ATF members celebrated early while deployed in support of Air Forces Pacific missions across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9319940
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-NC038-2878
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|308.7 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
