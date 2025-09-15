Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday [Image 5 of 7]

    11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, commander of the 11th Air Task Force, volunteers at the dining facility to serve Airmen during an Air Force birthday celebration at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. Though deployed in support of Air Forces Pacific missions across the region, the Airmen of the 11 ATF were still able to celebrate their heritage during the birthday event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 23:25
    Photo ID: 9319944
    VIRIN: 250904-F-NC038-5425
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 437.41 KB
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
    This work, 11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

