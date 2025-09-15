11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, commander of the 11th Air Task Force, volunteers at the dining facility to serve Airmen during an Air Force birthday celebration at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. Though deployed in support of Air Forces Pacific missions across the region, the Airmen of the 11 ATF were still able to celebrate their heritage during the birthday event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)