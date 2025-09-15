11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerome Clark, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives remarks at an Air Force birthday celebration at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. The U.S. Air Force was officially established on September 18, 1947, and has since proven itself as an unrivaled force in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9319942
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-NC038-9360
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|577.83 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
