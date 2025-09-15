11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force take part in the tradition of the youngest and oldest Airmen cutting an Air Force birthday cake at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. This tradition symbolizes the passing of knowledge and experience from long-serving members to the future of the service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)