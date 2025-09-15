Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Hughes and Maj. Mark Hill, 354th Fighter Wing chaplains, Master Sgt. Jorge Garcia-Gonzalez, 354th FW chaplain superintendent, and Senior Airman Zachary Meier, 354th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, pose for a photo before the one-year anniversary of Holy Smokes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Holy Smokes is a place where Airmen can relax at the fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Mary Murray)