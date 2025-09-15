Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary

Photo By Airman Mary Murray | U.S. Air Force Maj. James Hughes and Maj. Mark Hill, 354th Fighter Wing chaplains,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Mary Murray | U.S. Air Force Maj. James Hughes and Maj. Mark Hill, 354th Fighter Wing chaplains, Master Sgt. Jorge Garcia-Gonzalez, 354th FW chaplain superintendent, and Senior Airman Zachary Meier, 354th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, pose for a photo before the one-year anniversary of Holy Smokes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Holy Smokes is a place where Airmen can relax at the fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Mary Murray) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA -- Holy Smokes recently reached it’s one-year milestone of providing Airmen a place to relax at a fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide, Sept. 12, 2025.



After arriving at Eielson in the summer of 2024, Maj. Mark Hill, 354th Fighter Wing chaplain, took initiative to make a difference after seeing how difficult it can be for Airmen in the harsh tundra of Alaska. The long winters with temperatures reaching as low as -50 degrees and up to 20 hours of darkness can take a toll on Airmen’s mental health, especially for those living in the dorms.



“Holy Smokes’ vision is to get people out of their dorm rooms, get them down to the fire pit, get them in relationship with Chaplain corps team members, as well as connecting with one another and building relationships there, so that the winter months just go by a lot faster,” said Hill. “It gives people something to look forward to.”



Holy Smokes is held on the second and fourth Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is made possible through Operation Deployed, a nonprofit ministry-based organization that delivers care packages to servicemembers to boost their morale and welfare. Founder, Robert Barr, provides free cigars and chocolate bars at every Holy Smokes, giving Airmen a chance to enjoy smores and a couple hours of relaxation and social connection.



“I think being in the dorms can be very isolating,” said Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “Anytime you have a great reason to come together and congregate, we should take advantage of it.”



According to Senior Airman Zachary Meier, 354th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, what started as a simple gathering has grown into a space where genuine friendships form, morale is lifted, and Airmen feel a stronger sense of connection.



“Our group has certainly grown,” said Meier. “We started out with like five to ten people and now we have about 20 to 25 people that show up each time. People filter in and filter out throughout the event, and we just have a good community over here.”



As Holy Smokes continues to grow, it stands as a reminder that no one has to face challenges alone. Through connection, support and community, Holy Smokes proves that even the simplest moments around a fire pit can spark hope and belonging.