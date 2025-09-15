Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Bonilla, 356th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Zion Askin, 354th Medical Group laboratory technician, shake hands during the one-year anniversary of Holy Smokes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Holy Smokes is a place where Airmen can relax at the fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Mary Murray)