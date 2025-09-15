Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary [Image 1 of 4]

    Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing celebrate in a group photo for the one-year anniversary of Holy Smokes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Holy Smokes is a place where Airmen can relax at the fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Mary Murray)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 18:59
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    354th Fighter Wing, Holy Smokes, Operation Deployed, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska

