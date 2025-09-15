Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing celebrate in a group photo for the one-year anniversary of Holy Smokes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Holy Smokes is a place where Airmen can relax at the fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Mary Murray)