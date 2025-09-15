Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing gather around a fire during the one-year anniversary of Holy Smokes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Holy Smokes is a place where Airmen can relax at a fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Mary Murray)