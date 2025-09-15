Holy Smokes reaches its one-year anniversary

Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing gather around a fire during the one-year anniversary of Holy Smokes at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2025. Holy Smokes is a place where Airmen can relax at a fire pit, connect with the chaplain corps and each other to stand together against isolation, loneliness, depression and suicide. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Mary Murray)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9319579
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-ON091-1050
|Resolution:
|5768x3838
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
