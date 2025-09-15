Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW [Image 3 of 6]

    Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters discuss response measures to a simulated fuel spill during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. Simulated scenarios such as this allow responders to safely practice containing hazardous materials without risk to personnel or the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW

