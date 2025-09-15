Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters discuss response procedures to a simulated fuel spill during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. The training provided Airmen an opportunity to refine communication and ensure critical steps are executed under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)