U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Escherich, left, C-12 Regional Flight Center aviation safety officer, briefs response procedures to 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters during a fuel spill exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. Escherich highlighted aircraft safety features to ensure firefighters could quickly secure the C-12 Huron in a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW
