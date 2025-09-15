Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW [Image 5 of 6]

    Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Escherich, left, C-12 Regional Flight Center aviation safety officer, briefs response procedures to 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters during a fuel spill exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. Escherich highlighted aircraft safety features to ensure firefighters could quickly secure the C-12 Huron in a real-world emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 08:12
    Photo ID: 9317364
    VIRIN: 250909-F-NI494-1240
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Joint service
    Fuel Spill Exercise
    Fuel

