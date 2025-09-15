A simulated fuel spill sits beside a C-12 Huron during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. Simulated scenarios such as this allow responders to safely practice containing hazardous materials without risk to personnel or the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9317361
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-NI494-1088
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW
No keywords found.