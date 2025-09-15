Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A simulated fuel spill sits beside a C-12 Huron during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. Simulated scenarios such as this allow responders to safely practice containing hazardous materials without risk to personnel or the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)