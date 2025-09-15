Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mark Escherich, C-12 Regional Flight Center aviation safety officer, briefs response procedures with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters during a fuel spill exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. The joint training emphasized interoperability across Army, Air Force and contractors to enhance overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)