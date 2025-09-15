Fuel spill exercise strengthens joint response at 386th AEW

Contractors with the C-12 Regional Flight Center refuel a C-12 Huron moments before a fuel spill exercise, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. The exercise tested coordination between Army, Air Force and civilian contractors to validate emergency response procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9317360
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-NI494-1061
|Resolution:
|7771x5181
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
