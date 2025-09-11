Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andrews showcases aerial precision

    Andrews showcases aerial precision

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Patrick Griffith 

    316th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform their famous calypso demonstration during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The precision maneuver is executed by the team's two solo pilots, U.S. Air Force Majors Jeff Downie – flying upside down – and Laney Schol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)

    air force district of washington
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    andrewsairshow25
    thunderbirds

