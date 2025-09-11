Andrews showcases aerial precision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform their famous calypso demonstration during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The precision maneuver is executed by the team’s two solo pilots, U.S. Air Force Majors Jeff Downie – flying upside down – and Laney Schol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)