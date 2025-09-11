The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform their famous calypso demonstration during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The precision maneuver is executed by the team’s two solo pilots, U.S. Air Force Majors Jeff Downie – flying upside down – and Laney Schol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9312665
|VIRIN:
|250912-O-GQ477-4385
|Resolution:
|3994x2666
|Size:
|368.19 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
This work, Andrews showcases aerial precision [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.