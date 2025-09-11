Junior ROTC cadets from Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, Maryland, receive posters from Aaron Deliu, an aerial performer, during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. Deliu, a native Australian now living in the United States, has been flying at air shows since he was 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9312660
|VIRIN:
|250912-O-GQ477-4294
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andrews showcases aerial precision [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.