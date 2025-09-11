Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andrews showcases aerial precision [Image 1 of 5]

    Andrews showcases aerial precision

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Patrick Griffith 

    316th Wing

    Junior ROTC cadets from Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, Maryland, receive posters from Aaron Deliu, an aerial performer, during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. Deliu, a native Australian now living in the United States, has been flying at air shows since he was 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 17:03
    Photo ID: 9312660
    VIRIN: 250912-O-GQ477-4294
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Andrews showcases aerial precision [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air force district of washington
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    andrewsairshow25
    aaron deliu

