Andrews showcases aerial precision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Junior ROTC cadets from Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, Maryland, receive posters from Aaron Deliu, an aerial performer, during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. Deliu, a native Australian now living in the United States, has been flying at air shows since he was 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)