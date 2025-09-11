Andrews showcases aerial precision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visitors look to the skies as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Thunderbirds have been flying with F-16 Fighting Falcons during their demonstrations since 1983. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)