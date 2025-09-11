Visitors look to the skies as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Thunderbirds have been flying with F-16 Fighting Falcons during their demonstrations since 1983. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9312663
|VIRIN:
|250912-O-GQ477-4366
|Resolution:
|4724x3154
|Size:
|605.95 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andrews showcases aerial precision [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.