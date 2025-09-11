Andrews showcases aerial precision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Visitors watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds showcase their precision maneuverability during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Thunderbirds last performed at Andrews at the 2022 Air and Space Expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)