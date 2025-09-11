Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andrews showcases aerial precision [Image 2 of 5]

    Andrews showcases aerial precision

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Patrick Griffith 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Hexum, a member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, parachutes to the ground with the Maryland state flag during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Golden Knights perform worldwide, showcasing their precision skydiving and aerial skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 17:00
    Photo ID: 9312661
    VIRIN: 250912-O-GQ477-4273
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1005.57 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andrews showcases aerial precision [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    golden knights
    air force district of washington
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    andrewsairshow25

