Andrews showcases aerial precision

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Hexum, a member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, parachutes to the ground with the Maryland state flag during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Golden Knights perform worldwide, showcasing their precision skydiving and aerial skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Griffith)