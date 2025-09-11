USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Community Relations Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250909-N-GK233-1105 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 9, 2025) — Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) clean drainage grates during a community relations event at the Mariners’ Museum and park in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)