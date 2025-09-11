USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Community Relations Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250909-N-GK233-1166 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 9, 2025) —Religious Programs Specialist Chief Greg Bailey, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) removes debris from drainage grates during a community relations event at the Mariners’ Museum and park in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)