250904-N-GK233-1142 HAMPTON, Va. (Sept. 4, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) participate in the E-6 advancement exam at the Hampton Conference Center in Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9309541
|VIRIN:
|250904-N-GK233-1142
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 13 of 13], by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.