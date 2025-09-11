Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Retirement Ceremony

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Retirement Ceremony

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Altom 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250903-N-GK233-1010 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Lee Mears, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), renders honors during his retirement ceremony at the Slover Library in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 3, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 09:31
    Photo ID: 9309539
    VIRIN: 250903-N-GK233-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 799.21 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Retirement

