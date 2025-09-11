USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-GK233-1130 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Lee Mears, right, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), receives the flag during his retirement ceremony at the Slover Library in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 3, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)