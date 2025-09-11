USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) E-6 Advancement Exam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250904-N-GK233-1030 HAMPTON, Va. (Sept. 4, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) participate in the E-6 advancement exam at the Hampton Conference Center in Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)